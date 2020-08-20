Soccer in Loudoun County is the first pro sporting event in the DMV region to have fans

Mask could be seen worn by staff and fans attending, and families were seen filling into Segra Field.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The DC United affiliate Loudoun United FC lost its game to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 0-2 on Wednesday, but that was not the biggest part of the evening.

What was a huge deal is the fact that there were fans in the stands, making it the first DMV region game to have butts in seats since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

WUSA9 photojournalist Jesse Varner attended the match, and said at most their were a few hundred people in the stands for the game, and that social distancing measures were in place.

Mask could be seen worn by staff and fans attending, and families were seen filling into Segra Field.

The home season for @LoudounUnitedFC is underway which is also the first sporting event in the #DMV to have fans since the pandemic began. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports @USLChampionship pic.twitter.com/TEMmU2ihx3 — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) August 19, 2020

Before the game, players even were used by the team in a PSA announcement to let fans know that masks and social distancing guidelines were important to them and to allow for the play to continue on the field.

The team also used its social media platforms all week long to promote social distancing and the call for social justice in the United States.

