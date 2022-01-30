Suspect hits sheriff trying to arrest him with a car

Three teenagers arrested in connection with the incident are believed to be part of a recent string of crimes in the region.

STERLING, Va. — A deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is recovering after he was struck by vehicle while trying to arrest three men believed to be connected to several crimes in the region.

Officials said they received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday after two of the three individuals entered the Target located at Dulles 28 on Columbia Pike.

As deputies arrived on scene, one of the suspects tried to run out of the store while a third was apprehended inside.

A third suspect was waiting inside of a running vehicle in the parking lot.

A deputy was trying to stop the two suspects, when the driver sped toward the deputy and struck him with the vehicle. As the vehicle sped away, the second suspect fled on foot.

Both suspects were later caught and taken into custody without further incident.

Officials said the deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The suspects have been identified as Ahmed Sawadogo, 19, Naby Doukoure, 18 and a 16-year-old boy.

During the investigation, authorities learned three traveled to the region from New York. The Loudoun county Sheriff's Office is working with other law enforcement agencies in the area to see if any other crimes could be connected to the three.

Sawadogo is charged with Obstruction of Justice in Loudoun County and Felony Robbery in Fairfax County. Doukoure is charged with False Identification to Law Enforcement in Loudoun County and Felony Robbery in Fairfax County. The 16-year-old male, who drove the vehicle, was issued two juvenile petitions for Assault on Law Enforcement and Felony Hit and Run.