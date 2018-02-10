ASHBURN, Va. -- Loudoun County supervisors voted on a plan to add another bridge over the Potomac River at Bles Park in Ashburn. Since the county owns the land, the project would not take any Virginia homes, said Ron Meyer, (R) Broad Run Supervisor.

A new river crossing would help relieve the massive bottleneck at the American Legion Bridge which is part of a "horseshoe commute."

"Everybody has to go east to west and west to east to go north to south. So if you live in Gaithersburg and have to get to Reston, it means you have to take this huge horseshoe commute, right? You have to do this big horseshoe commute. To get over the river," said Meyer as he drew a map of the roadways under pressure.

Meyer believes a new crossing could help the region attract big companies like Amazon.

Mayer says the river is a "like a wall" between Maryland and Virginia, preventing the flow of commerce and people.

"It's not efficient. It's not productive of commerce between the two. So, if we want to talk about landing major headquarters, in Montgomery County or in Loudoun, have to be able to connect to the workforce. And here's the thing: some of the best and most-qualified workers are in Montgomery County and Loudoun County. If we can sync together we will be a force in the entire country, as far as being able to attract headquarters to the region. Without this bridge, it would make it really hard. Because we're going to be forcing people to drive this massive horseshoe. Which, by the way, this horseshoe doesn't have any transit on it either," said Meyer.

The big problem for this Loudoun County plan is that Maryland owns the Potomac River and would have to green light any bridge across it.

Meyer says they do not have support from Maryland or the Montgomery county council, but he hopes that will change.

A new crossing over the Potomac River is estimated to cost several billion dollars.

