Loudoun County schools returning to 100% virtual learning

The move comes after a rise in coronavirus cases in the county, and dozens of reported cases inside Loudoun County schools.

LEESBURG, Va. — Loudoun County schools will return to 100% distance learning beginning Tuesday, December 15.

School Superintendent Eric Williams announced the decision Thursday after seeing the rise in coronavirus cases in Loudoun County exceeded its established threshold for in-person learning.

The school system had been phasing in more and more students and teachers at its schools than most counties in the DMV as part of its hybrid in-person learning program.

Just over a week ago on December 1, the county added 7,300 more 3rd through 5th graders, as well as seniors, at the Academy of Science and the Academy of Engineering and Technology.

According to the district's website, LCPS has had 166 positive staff cases and 49 student cases since September 8. The site also said that school system cases increased last week.

Loudoun County exceeded the established thresholds of total number of new cases per day, per 100,000 people (200) and positivity rate of more than 10 percent.

If either of those numbers go below the threshold in the days before Dec. 15, the decision could reverse, but Superintendent Williams said he does not expect that to happen.