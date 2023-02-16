LCPS teacher charged with assaulting student in classroom

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Loudoun County Public Schools teacher is on leave, accused of assaulting a student inside a classroom at Freedom High School earlier this month.
According to the Loudoun County sheriff's office, the incident happened on Feb. 3. Following an investigation, deputies charged the teacher, identified as 63-year-old Alfredo Gaudry of Herndon, Virginia, with assault and battery on Feb. 14.
According the LCPS website, Gaudry teaches world languages at the high school.
LCPS officials notified families of the situation, but provided no further details about what happened, the circumstances of the assault, or if the student was injured. School officials did not identify the student involved for privacy reasons.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.