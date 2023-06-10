Sheriff's deputy accused of domestic assault, preventing family member from calling 911

Investigators say he was arrested for domestic assault and preventing another family member from calling 911 for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy was arrested at his home this week on charges of domestic assault.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Rajesh Kumar has worked for the agency since 2017. He was arrested by the Leesburg Police Department on Wednesday.

Investigators say he was arrested for domestic assault and preventing another family member from calling 911 for help. He was later processed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The circumstances surrounding the assault have not been released at this time.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Kumar has been relieved of his duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an investigation by the LCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit.

"The LCSO is committed to protecting and serving our community with integrity, professionalism, and transparency," the agency said in a release.

If you, or someone you know, is dealing with domestic abuse there is help available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax County Police officer arrested on DUI charges after crash