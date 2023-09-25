Former Loudoun Co. Schools superintendent's trial starts Monday

Fired superintendent Scott Ziegler faces three charges related to LCPS sexual assaults.

LEESBURG, Va. — The trial for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler is set to begin Monday in Leesburg, Virginia. That comes after a judge denied a request to drop charges last week.

This all stems from an investigation into the school district's handling of sexual assaults at two schools under Ziegler's leadership. He is facing three misdemeanor charges in total for two separate sets of accusations related to the handling of the assaults. The first trial on the first set of two counts begins Monday.

Ziegler faces a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest and penalizing an employee for serving on a grand jury. He also faces a charge of false publication for comments made during a June 2021 school board meeting.

These charges follow a special grand jury investigation by Attorney General Jason Miyares over how LCPS handled two high-profile sexual assaults at two different schools by the same student. The school board fired Ziegler in December 2022 after the grand jury report criticized the district's response.

A parent of one of the students assaulted spoke out at last week's court hearing.

"It's hard to be in a room with an individual that failed my daughter. Not just that day, but continued to fail. They never took responsibility, they never admitted this indeed happened," the parent said.

A judge recently approved the release of the independent investigation into the sexual assault cases, after months of demands from parents to release it for the sake of transparency. Among the report's conclusions was that the school system should not have delayed its Title IX investigation after the first incident at Stone Bridge High School.

Ziegler and an LCPS public information officer were charged in this case last year, but the other defendant was acquitted in June.