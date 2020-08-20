Loudoun County Schools lays out plan to allow some students to return to classroom

While most LCPS students will engage in 100% distance learning to start the school year, ASOL, ECSE and ESOL students will start a hybrid model in October.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public School sent out additional guidance Tuesday about how to let certain students with learning disabilities and challenges back into county schools on a hybrid system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you may recall, on July 21 the School Board authorized LCPS to return to school on September 8 in a 100% distance learning mode with limited exceptions, and to subsequently implement the planned hybrid model in stages," the district said in a letter to parents and staff.

The School Board directed LCPS to begin providing up to two days per week of hybrid in-person learning for students with disabilities that receive instruction through the Aligned Standards of Learning (ASOL) curriculum and those served in self-contained programs beginning in Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) through age 22.

The in-school class time will start on Oct. 13 for these students who choose hybrid learning, and who do not have medical conditions or intensive needs that present increased safety risks to self and others that cannot be sufficiently mitigated as determined by the student’s IEP team, the school system explained in its statement.

LCPS will also begin providing hybrid in-person learning for English Learners of Proficiency Level 1.0 — 1.9 and for preschool and prekindergarten students who choose to participate in hybrid learning and who do not have medical conditions or intensive needs which would preclude participation. Staff will present recommendations to the School Board on Sept. 8 for when to begin hybrid in-person learning for these students, with a start date of no later than Oct. 27.