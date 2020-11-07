Here's how Loudoun County public schools plan on keeping classrooms clean next year

The school district announced they will be providing cleaning supplies for teachers to use when school resumes as a safety precaution amid the pandemic.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools officials said Friday they would be providing additional cleaning materials for teachers to use, another safety method used by the district to protect students and faculty before the expected fall semester begins.

The fall semester is expected to start September 8 with a mix of in-person and online curriculum, all with safety efforts and cleaning protocols in place. Parents can opt for students to use a hybrid model -- where they attend school in person for two days a week and distance learn the other three days -- or do 100% remote learning.

Earlier this week, the district announced it would extend its return to school scenario deadline to Wednesday, July 15 at 8 a.m.

Until then, the school district released its safety procedures for classroom cleanliness for those who will have in-person learning.

High touch areas, like desk, door handles, and water fountains will be cleaned four times a day with buildings getting disinfected after school daily.

On top of disinfecting classrooms, teachers within LCPS schools will also receive training on how to handle certain chemicals solutions provided by the school. In an email sent out to faculty and family Friday, LCPS stated that only school district purchased supplies may be used in the classrooms in an effort to minimize potential safety hazards.

Social distancing efforts will still be enforced when school begins, LCPS said in Friday's letter. Students will need to remain six feet apart as often as possible and use a mask when the distance isn't possible, with handwashing and sanitizing stations present.

LCPS mother Khadisah Artis said she trusts the school to make the right decision, but is still somewhat wary about sending her daughter back into classrooms.