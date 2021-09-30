Loudoun County Schools to allow staff the authority to administer THC, CBD in public schools

The proposed policy would give staff members the authority to administer it to students who have a valid certification for it.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A state mandate is in the process of getting on the books in Loudoun County that would allow THC and CBD oils in its public schools. Both THC and CBD come from the marijuana plant and can be used to treat pain and anxiety.

“It's an interesting policy, it looks like it's coming from the State House of Delegates so it's something that the school board will have to do something about," John Beatty, the Catoctin District member of Loudoun County School Board said. "I think it's interesting because it's trying to accentuate a particular medical substance and it's kind of trying to highlight it as different than either being a prescription or something like an antidepressant, so it's interesting in that regard.”

The directive is a result of bills passed in 2019 by the General Assembly that allow for the administration of CBD and THC oils in schools for students who have been issued a written certification for its use.

"The Code of Virginia § 18.2-251.1:1 protects school and health department employees from prosecution in the storing, dispensing, or administering of CBD or THC-A oil, in accordance with a policy adopted by the local school board, to a student who has been issued a valid written certification for the use of CBD or THC-A oil," reads a Superintendent's memo sent on March 6, 2020, by James F. Lane, Ed.D.

This policy has been enacted in other school districts across the state, including Fairfax County.

However, in Loudoun County, it could bring more attention to a district in the midst of recent protests.

“I mean there's always pushback in any policy. We saw many policies this summer, the state mandates something, and parents feel like their voice is being closed, so it's quite possible there'll be some pushback in the community," Beatty said.