Use of 'safe haven' facility for Afghan nationals in Loudoun County to end

The center has housed over 4,500 Afghan refugees transitioning to resettle in communities across the U.S. since March, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — All Afghan refugees using the National Conference Center (NCC) in Loudoun County as a "safe haven" have departed the building, according to officials.

The NCC partnered with the federal government to house Afghan nationals in Leesburg, Virginia for the Operation Allies Welcome program, according to officials. Since March, the center housed more than 4,500 Afghan people as they transitioned to new communities in the region.

“We are grateful that so many friends of the U.S. who had no choice but to flee their county were able to join new communities across our country,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall.

The site is currently being demobilized and is expected to be entirely vacated by Sept. 30. The NCC will return to normal business operations on Oct. 1, according to officials.

“I’d like to thank the National Conference Center, the dozens of faith-based and nonprofit organizations, and the hundreds of Loudoun citizens that donated their time and resources to help our Afghan allies during their challenging transition to a new life," said Ashburn District Supervisor Michael R. Turner.

WATCH NEXT: Loudoun County selected as safe haven for asylum seekers from Afghanistan