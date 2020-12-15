Loudoun County Public Schools announces plans for Wednesday's expected winter weather

Loudoun County Public Schools will try to remain virtual through the Wednesday winter weather.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools will try to remain virtual through the Wednesday winter weather that could bring significant snow to its community, according to a statement from the school district.

"As in years past, LCPS central staff will continue to monitor forecasts and existing conditions and make determinations for inclement weather closures and delays on a case-by-case basis," said the school district in part of its statement. "Should the decision be made to close buildings or call for a delayed opening, parents/guardians and staff members will be notified by phone calls, text messages and emails, and area news media will be informed."

LCPS did admit that being virtual through the region's first major snow showing will depend on if virtual capabilities for students are not limited by power outages in the area because of the winter weather. Also, the district said road conditions could majorly impact teachers commuting to do virtual learning from their school classrooms.

Areas north and west of D.C. such as northern Loudoun, northern Montgomery, Fairfax, Manassas, Frederick, could pick up 3 to 6 inches as these areas will also be favored for cold air, but could also get some mixing that would cut down on snow totals.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday covering parts of Cecil, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Montgomery, Loudon, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Rockingham Counties from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Below is the full statement from Loudoun County Public Schools:

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many changes for students and their families as well as teachers and school administrators. As the winter months approach and the potential for inclement weather is more likely, we are writing to inform you that “snow days” will be observed by LCPS in the 2020-2021 winter season.

LCPS has made this decision because, while it may seem that continuing with the school day through remote instruction is feasible, many other factors also have to be considered. For example, are public utilities affected by the weather, which may limit some students’ ability to participate? Since many staff chose to teach remotely from their classrooms, will road conditions disrupt their ability to provide instruction? Can LCPS support the needs of all students, including those who participate in meal services throughout the day? Due to these factors and others, we believe the best choice is to continue with our established processes for inclement weather.

Thank you in advance for your support of our efforts to protect the safety and well-being of every student, staff member, their families and the community.

Sincerely,

Kevin Lewis

Assistant Superintendent, Support Services

Winter Storm Timeline Wednesday - Thursday:

7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Rain and snow slowly begin to fall across the region.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - More areas see rain and snow and some sleet mixing in.

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Rain picks up in D.C. and areas south, snow gets a little heavier in northern suburbs.

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Rain, snow continues with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in some areas. Most of the mixing will be along the rain/snow line.

12 a.m. - 5 a.m. Thursday - Areas that had rain begin to transition to snow. This will be the best opportunity for D.C. to see accumulating snow.