Sheriffs: Search for missing paddleboarder on Beaverdam Reservoir continues

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Loudoun County are continuing to search for a missing woman who they said went paddleboarding by herself Thursday evening and has not been seen since.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, along with the Loudoun County Sherriff's Office, said they are searching for the paddleboarder in the area of the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn.
Officials said the woman went out paddleboarding at the reservoir at around 6:20 p.m. and did not return.
According to officials, she was last seen wearing black pants, a red tank top and a black jacket.
Anyone who may have information or who was in the area last night is asked to call Detective A. Perry at (703) 777-1021.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.