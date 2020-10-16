Sheriffs: Search for missing paddleboarder on Beaverdam Reservoir continues

Officials said the woman went out paddleboarding at the reservoir at around 6:20 p.m. and did not return.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Loudoun County are continuing to search for a missing woman who they said went paddleboarding by herself Thursday evening and has not been seen since.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, along with the Loudoun County Sherriff's Office, said they are searching for the paddleboarder in the area of the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn.

Officials said the woman went out paddleboarding at the reservoir at around 6:20 p.m. and did not return.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing black pants, a red tank top and a black jacket.

Anyone who may have information or who was in the area last night is asked to call Detective A. Perry at (703) 777-1021.

1/2 The LCSO and @LoudounFire continue to search the area of Beaverdam Reservoir for an adult female who went missing last evening while paddle boarding alone.



The female went out paddle boarding on the reservoir at approximately 6:20 PM and did not return. pic.twitter.com/s8sIT7udlD — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) October 16, 2020