Loudoun Co. authorities search for arson suspects

Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to a fire on Shaw Road in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County firefighters are searching for two people suspected of setting a building on fire in Sterling over the weekend. Crews are asking for the public's help to help identify them.

According to Loudoun County Fire and EMS, several people entered a building at 22084 Shaw Road and started a fire on Sunday. Investigators have released photos of two people they believe to be involved in starting the blaze.

Investigators did not report any injuries as a result of the fire. There has been no estimate for the cost of damage to the building

The Loudoun County Fire Marshals Office is looking for a woman in her late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. They are also searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt.