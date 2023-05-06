Loudoun Co. authorities search for arson suspects

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County firefighters are searching for two people suspected of setting a building on fire in Sterling over the weekend. Crews are asking for the public's help to help identify them.
According to Loudoun County Fire and EMS, several people entered a building at 22084 Shaw Road and started a fire on Sunday. Investigators have released photos of two people they believe to be involved in starting the blaze.
Investigators did not report any injuries as a result of the fire. There has been no estimate for the cost of damage to the building
The Loudoun County Fire Marshals Office is looking for a woman in her late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. They are also searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt.
Investigators ask anyone who may have seen these people, or who may know where they are, to contact the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center at 703-777-0637 to notify the on-duty fire marshal. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
