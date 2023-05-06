x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Loudoun Co. authorities search for arson suspects

Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to a fire on Shaw Road in Sterling

More Videos

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County firefighters are searching for two people suspected of setting a building on fire in Sterling over the weekend. Crews are asking for the public's help to help identify them.

According to Loudoun County Fire and EMS, several people entered a building at 22084 Shaw Road and started a fire on Sunday. Investigators have released photos of two people they believe to be involved in starting the blaze.

Investigators did not report any injuries as a result of the fire. There has been no estimate for the cost of damage to the building

The Loudoun County Fire Marshals Office is looking for a woman in her late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. They are also searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s, seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt. 

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen these people, or who may know where they are, to contact the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center at 703-777-0637 to notify the on-duty fire marshal. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out