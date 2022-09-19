Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat

Police determined that the threat came from a student and was directed towards another student for what officials said was an ongoing dispute.

LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media.

According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.

Police determined that the threat came from a student and was directed towards another student for what officials said was an ongoing dispute. The threat was not targeted toward "a larger population or the school as a whole," according to officers.

Police said that parents can expect a heightened presence of LPD officers at the schools during school hours this week.

The incident continues to be investigated by an LPD School Resource Officer and the LPD Criminal Investigation Section. Officials said that their findings will be sent to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit for criminal charges if the investigation finds criminal activity.