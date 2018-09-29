LOUDOUN CO., Va. --

UPDATE: The parents have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: A young girl was found in Loudoun County and now police are looking for her parents.

The child was found in the area of E. Frederick Drive and Thomas Jefferson Drive in Sterling, Virginia, police say.

A picture of her shows a girl with brown hair, a long-sleeved shirt on and a diaper.

Anyone with info about the identity of the child or parents’ contact information, please call the Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or 911.

RT: LCSO is asking 4 the public’s assistance to locate the parents of this found child. The child was located in the area of E Frederick Dr & Thomas Jefferson Dr in Sterling. Anyone w info about the ID of this child or parent’s contact info pls call the LCSO at 7037771021 or 911. pic.twitter.com/1EOBdrsHar — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) September 29, 2018

© 2018 WUSA