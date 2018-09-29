LOUDOUN CO., Va. --
UPDATE: The parents have been located.
ORIGINAL STORY: A young girl was found in Loudoun County and now police are looking for her parents.
The child was found in the area of E. Frederick Drive and Thomas Jefferson Drive in Sterling, Virginia, police say.
A picture of her shows a girl with brown hair, a long-sleeved shirt on and a diaper.
Anyone with info about the identity of the child or parents’ contact information, please call the Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or 911.
