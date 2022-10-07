x
Virginia

Loudoun Co. deputies searching for man charged with concealment of a dead body

Stone L. Colburn was released from the facility after his original charges of murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.
Credit: LCSO

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a man who was recently released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Thursday.

According to a release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was released from the facility after his original charges of murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney. 

The following day, new charges were filed against Colburn for the concealment of a dead body. The sheriff's office has not released details related to the crime the charges stem from at this time. 

Deputies are now searching for Colburn. He is described as a white man, standing 5'10" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Colburn was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, a maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shows.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. 

