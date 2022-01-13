Bald eagle naming contest launched for Loudoun Co. students

LCPS students will have an opportunity to submit name ideas for the mated pair of adult bald eagles that have been in Leesburg since 2005.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Ever heard of a majestic bald eagle named Eagle McEagleface? Thanks to a new eagle naming contest that is a partnership between the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Public Schools, that could happen.

The Dulles Greenway launched the contest Thursday. Students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to submit name ideas for the mated pair of bald eagles that have lived on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg, Virginia, since 2005.

Last year, the Dulles Greenway installed two high-definition live-stream cameras on a tree overlooking the bald eagles' nest.

This past fall, the Dulles Greenway’s bald eagles returned to the wetlands and started building their nest for the season. Once the bald eagles have prepared their nest, they will move onto the next stage in the nesting process, which is to begin laying eggs and incubating them. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this process typically occurs from January to April.

Students can submit names via a survey distributed by the LCPS Science Department. The winning eagle names will be announced on the Dulles Greenway Facebook page on Friday, February 11.