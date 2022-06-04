Gas station in Loudoun County to pay thousands in price gouging settlement

West End Motors agreed to pay $6,567.53 in restitution for all consumers affected and they will pay Virginia $1,250 in civil penalties and $1,250 in attorneys' fees.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — West End Motors, a Lovettsville-based business made a settlement with the Virginia Attorney General's Office for allegedly significantly increasing the price of gas after a state emergency was declared on May 11, 2021, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

West End Motors agreed to pay $6,567.53 in restitution for all consumers affected and they will pay Virginia $1,250 in civil penalties and $1,250 in attorneys' fees, according to the Office of the General Attorney.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Jason Miyares Complaint alleges that West End Motors significantly increased the price of all three gas grades from May 11-14, 2021.

Between May 11 and 14, 2021 West End Motors charged an average of up to $3.51 for regular unleaded gas, $3.799 for midgrade, and $3.999 for premium, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General, 10 days after the state of emergency was declared, the highest levels of gas price averages "represented, respectively, 23.78%, 20.58%, and 22.22% increases over what the gas station was charging."

It was alleged by the Attorney General that the prices that were charged for gas may have been higher when the incident occurred because the ones presented are only averages.

Additionally, the Attorney General alleged that increased prices by West Ed Motors were not attributed to any additional costs the business could have had that would be connected to the sale of gasoline.