Stolen credit card leads to new arrests in Lorton crash that sparked house fire, police say

Police had previously arrested another man for the fiery crash before new evidence came to light.

LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police have charged two people for their involvement in a fiery crash that led to a house fire in Lorton earlier this month. Investigators say new evidence has led to charges being dropped against the man who was initially arrested in the case.

On Sept. 7, officers responded to the 9300 block of Cumbria Valley Drive in Lorton for a report of a man entering vehicles. Officers parked their cars and approached the man on foot. Officers found a man, originally identified as Nico Doublet, inside a BMW. The driver of the BMW sped away, eventually crashing the car into an electrical box in the front yard of a home in the 8400 block of Whitehaven Court. The car caught fire, and flames spread to the home.

Investigators tracked Doublet using a K9 officer, found him in nearby woods and brought him into custody. He was charged with trespassing, auto theft and hit and run, according to a press release from the police department.

Now, detectives say those charges have been dropped, and Doublet was not the man behind the wheel. As the investigation into Doublet progressed, detectives learned that someone was using a stolen credit card that belonged to Doublet. Detectives obtained new home surveillance footage, which showed an unknown man in the vicinity at the time of the chase and crash.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Dwayne Anderson of Lorton. Police say he was the man driving the stolen BMW at the time of the crash. He has been arrested and charged with hit and run, auto theft, and theft of a credit card. He is being held without bond.