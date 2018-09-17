SPRINGFIELD, VA -- They wanted to help and heard from friends that people in North and South Carolina need drinking water.

So a DC-area radio station got to work early Monday morning to pack a truck full of water donations.

The massive truck trailer took-up a whole row of parking spaces at the Kings Park Shopping Center in Springfield, Va.

Told @wgts919 successfully filled one truck! There’s a second trailer at the Springfield, VA shopping center for water donations - will be there until 7p tonight! #FlorenceNC #help #donate — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 17, 2018

“We got 62-cases in here,” said a man who arrived with a van from a Silver Spring, Md. church.

WGTS 91.9 is a Christian radio station in the DC-area that decided to collect massive water donations.

Their staff has ties to the now flooded North Carolina. In fact, one of their hosts, Jerry Woods, used to live there.

“We were talking to the shelters down there, what’s the biggest need? They said there’s water everywhere but you can’t drink any of it. So, that’s why we’re sending water and that’s why we went to listeners and said 'okay can you help out, we’ve got this truck that was volunteered to use.' We’ve got two drivers ready to go,” said Woods.

They started at around five in the morning. People from all across the DMV have been dropping of cases.

A Maryland mother named Trang Murphy told WUSA9 she came all the way from Germantown, Md. to help out. Murphy said she doesn’t know anyone personally in Florence’s path, but she does know what its like to lose a job and be homeless.

People from all across the DMV have been dropping off cases of water to help #Florence victims in the Carolinas. @wgts919 is trying to stuff a massive trailer. Planning to leave today! (Not sure why video is sideways) @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/YfEkr8CvAa — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 17, 2018

“We’ve been in situations where it’s been really bad and really desperate situation so I understand the feeling of needing things like water, food and a place to live,” said Murphy.

That experience brought Murphy to Springfield, Va.

Michelle Lamora is another listener who dropped-off water.

“I feel like we’re all one country, we all need to work together and when something bad happens, we’re all supposed to be here for each other,” said Lamora.

“I say just help and we’re here to help each other. We can’t live by ourselves. No man is an island,” said Murphy.

Woods said the goal is to fill the trailer with around 22-pallets of water. The volunteer drivers plan to leave as-soon-as the truck is full.

The drivers will be headed to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville, South Carolina. WUSA9 was told the water will then be distributed to food banks around the South Carolina and North Carolina evacuation areas to help Florence victims.

“Someone said earlier that came to drop off water, ‘This could have easily been us but it’s not. The hurricane turned the other way.’ So think about yourself in that situation. What would you want people to do for you,” said Woods.

