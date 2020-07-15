Virginia photographer helps unemployed families find a fresh start with free headshots

A local photographer teamed up with a national organization to provide free headshots to residents in need of a job.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Around the nation, many people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19. One local photographer wants to help make the job search easier for families to get back to work.

Photographer Sam Fatima has been a photographer based in Alexandria for more than five years.

"We are here to help. We want people to get back to work. We want people to make sure they have a professional-looking headshot. When they apply for their future jobs," said Fatima.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the region hard and photographer Sam Fatima said he saw the impact first hand with many of his loved ones losing their jobs almost overnight.

"A lot of people lost their jobs. We all have family members and friends that don’t have jobs and are now trying to beef up their resume," said Fatima.

Since we are now in a new reality, people are working on their online presence. Part of that is LinkedIn and the first thing that people look at is your profile picture.

Fatima wanted to give back by helping unemployed families update their LinkedIn page with a new professional headshot.

"This is your first connection and we all know how first impressions are important. When you have a professionally taken headshot on your LinkedIn profile, you will make a lasting impression with your future employer," said Fatima.

Fatima teamed up with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties to take professional photos to help families get back to work. Their goal is to take more than 10,000 headshots around the nation.

It is an initiative Fatima said is bringing the community together from across the DMV.

"A new hope for me to get back to the community that I love and adore. It’s the same for all the photographers around the country," said Fatima. "Having the right profile picture conveys the attitude and the readiness for work so it is very important that you have a professional picture taken so you can display it on your profile."

The headshots take place Wednesday, July 22 at Tysons Galleria. They are free to anyone if you sign up in advance.