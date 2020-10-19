'I was blown away by the generosity of our community' | Local nonprofit goes the extra mile to help families in need this holiday season

The need for food donations in the DMV has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With Thanksgiving, a little more than a month away, the nonprofit Food For Neighbors hopes to help feed more than 300 local families this holiday season.

Many of the volunteers at the Northern Virginia based nonprofit have been providing food grab bags to hundreds of students since the school buildings closed last March.

Founder Karen Joseph said she has seen the need for grocery gift cards skyrocket since the pandemic.

"It would go to help these families that are most vulnerable in our community. Whether they are out of work, whether they’ve been sick, whatever their situation is, a lot of people are really struggling out there," said Joseph.

Donation drives look very different this year because of the pandemic. Food For Neighbors started a virtual red bag event where you can donate specific foods online. The food is then donated directly to students in the region.

"Nobody wants to see students slip through the cracks," said Joseph.

"We had to figure out what we needed to do. We were getting support back from the schools and they were saying 'yes, please help us distribute the food because our kids need it'," Joseph added.

Joseph said when they first put out the call for help on social media, they received $5,000 within the first 48 hours.

"I was blown away by the generosity of our community. We send out a call and they respond. It's beautiful," said Joseph.

Even before the pandemic, nearly 400,000 people in the region struggled with hunger according to Capital Area Food Bank. Now, they fear that food insecurity rates could rise by nearly 60% this coming year.

Despite Fairfax County and Loudoun County among the wealthiest counties in the country, demand for food assistance has been particularly high in both areas.

According to Capital Area Food Bank, Fairfax County alone could see food insecurity rise as much as 83% in 2020.

The increase would mark the highest projected growth in the region for the organization.

Karen Joseph started the all-volunteer charity to make sure middle and high school students receive food on a weekly basis.

"It is community loving community. It is community giving back to community. It is knowing that there are other people who live nearby who may be struggling and you can help. It is that simple," Joseph said.