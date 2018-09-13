ARLINGTON, Va. - Dozens of homeless cats and dogs from shelters in North and South Carolina have been transported to the D.C. area for a temporary stay with families. However, all of them are looking for a forever home.

There were big smiles and wet kisses from dogs to volunteers from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, a non-profit that rescues homeless, abandoned and neglected animals.

“All of our fosters are volunteers which is amazing,” said Colleen Bernhard, a senior program manager with Lucky Dog. “ All of them are opening up their homes, within two days notice, in order to help them come up here."

Dogs, cats and kittens were all transported from shelters ahead of the now Category 2 Hurricane Florence. They arrived to Dogma Dog Bakery in Arlington Wednesday. Six dogs and two cats arrived from Hertford County, NC. Two dogs were adopted on-site. A total of 38 dogs and seven cats arrived from Florence County, SC. In total, 53 animals are now safe and sound in the DC area.

It was love at first sight for Alisa Philo and an eight-year-old dog named Bandit.

“He’s pretty adorable,” Philo said. “ He’s very, very sweet so I’m pretty happy.”

If you or someone you know would like to adopt, sponsor or provide foster care for a Hurricane Florence Lucky Dog or Cat, you should email info@luckydoganimalrescue.org.

