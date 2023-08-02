Local businesses in the DMV help earthquake victims

A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop located in the DMV are getting involved in ongoing efforts to provide aid.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop are getting involved locally to help earthquake victims across Turkey and Syria.

Gizem White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady in Alexandria, Virginia, is collecting supplies for earthquake victims.

White is leading a relief effort for the people in Turkey amid the ongoing crisis.

"There are so many people right now that are homeless. They cannot go into their houses because it is not safe. They are still experiencing aftershocks from the earthquake," said White. "So unfortunately, they need very very warm clothes and other basic items to survive the winter conditions."

The woman-owned specialty coffee shop is collecting donations for the victims at a drop-off spot located at 1001 King St. in Alexandria.

The following donations will be accepted, which the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Airlines will be transporting:

Tents

Blankets

Pocket Warmers

Sleeping Bags

Baby Food/Formula

Baby Diapers/Wipes

Flash Lights

Powerbanks

Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold and pain killers

Officials say it is important to note that all items must be placed in clear bags or boxes in order to be accepted. All items must be listed in detail and this list must be taped to the side of the bag or box donated.

White claims the American Turkish Association of Washington, D.C. is also accepting cash donations for earthquake relief efforts.

A Turkish restaurant located in D.C. is also giving back.

Officials with Mezè restaurant say Wednesday through Friday that 100% of sales will be donated to aid relief efforts in Turkey.

Anyone unable to make it to the restaurant but would still like to donate can do so online by clicking here.