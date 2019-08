FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A little girl was found by herself in a Fairfax County neighborhood Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.

She was found in the 3800 block of Burlingame Place in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia by herself, but is back with her family.

