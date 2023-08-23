Human Rights Campaign panel discussion focuses on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of school year

Students and teachers got to share what was on their minds in a safe space.

ARLINGTON, Va. — As part of our back to class coverage, we're hearing from members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We've seen battles over books, pronouns and policies happening at school across the country and here at home.

On Tuesday, the Human Rights Campaign hosted a panel discussion. Students and teachers got to share what's on their minds right now.

"We're just like any other kid," said Niko, a transgender student from Arlington. "I'm applying to colleges, that's stressful. It's not because I'm a trans kid, it's because it sucks."

Niko made headlines for calling out Gov. Youngkin on his transgender model policies for trans students back in March.

"I'm just like any other kid, and the fact that this is the most important thing about me is because people want to make it the most important thing about me, when this isn't the most important thing about me," Niko said.

Niko was one of six panelists in the discussion that was streamed across the country. The audience also heard from Chasten Buttigieg, husband of the transportation secretary and Jaim Foster — an openly gay pre-school teacher from Northern Virginia.

"We are going to teach them what is right. What is true, and what is right. Reading a book about two moms and two dads and a gay family... that's the right thing to do because we have gay kids in our classroom and communities that need to hear our stories," Foster said.

The panel members touched on a lot. Topics included having allies in schools as policies targeting LGBTQ+ youth sweep the country, and making sure all students — no matter how they identify — feel safe when they head to school.