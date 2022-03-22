$50,000 reward offered for armed robbery of letter carrier in Alexandria

Officials say the two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2021.

United States Postal Service (USPS) officials are asking for the the public's help in finding two men they say are responsible for the armed robbery of a letter carrier in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to a release from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. on March 7 in the 6800 block of Deer Run Drive.

Following the robbery, postal service officials say the two suspects left the scene in a black four-door sedan with no visible registration. It is believed to be a 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata.

The suspects are thought to be between 18 and 25 years old. Both men war black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. They were last seen heading east on N. Kings Highway toward Interstate 495.

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for information.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference case number 3687960.

This is not the first time USPS letter carriers have been the target of crime.

Earlier this month, the USPS offered a separate $50,000 reward for a string of robberies between November and January.