LEESBURG, Va. — The Nationals World Series celebrations just keep going! The Leesburg Town Council will vote on Nov.1 in a special meeting to temporarily change the town's name to Natsburg to celebrate the national victory.

"The Washington Nationals baseball team has many strong and loyal Virginia fans; and whereas, the Washington Nationals baseball team with its exciting team players has brought a new excitement and respect for the game of baseball to the Virginia, Maryland and D.C. area," read a part of the town's "Natsburg" proclamation.

If approved, the 54,215 person town would its change to Natsburg through Sunday.

RELATED: Nationals Parade route for Saturday announced

"The 2019 Washington Nationals taught us all lessons - about patience and belief, about faith and fortitude, about finding life where none seemed to exist. They are champions because of all of that, even if - right now or next month or next year - it's unfathomable they did it at all,” the Proclamation stated.

The name change was sponsored by Mayor Kelly Burk and Vice Mayor Fernando "Marty" Martinez.

Martinez is also involved with the Little League community, according to the town's website.

RELATED: The Washington Nationals just won their first World Series

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.