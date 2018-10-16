LEESBURG, Va. -- Leesburg police are wrapping up their investigation into an alleged sexual assault at Tuscarora High School. Detectives re-interviewed a witness on Tuesday and then will give their information to the Commonwealth‘s Attorney to decide on any charges.

Meanwhile, some parents are outraged over how the incident has been handled.

"Where were the coaches? Were they there? Nobody has asked any questions. Where were the leaders of this football team as this incident was occurring?" asked Tuscarora parent Greg Hudson. He's angry over what he says is the lack of communication from the Loudoun County school system and the Tuscarora Principal.

RELATED: Parents criticize school officials in handling of Tuscarora High School sex assault case

"What’s going on? Communicate with the parents. It's not that hard," said Hudson.

The first the community heard about an alleged sexual assault involving football players on October 1 was from a local newspaper a week later. Not school leaders.

“They were aware of this and they covered it up as far as I’m concerned,” said Hudson.

Last week parents received a phone message from the principal that said this:

This is Pamela Croft, principal of Tuscarora High School. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Tuscarora High School football team and our decision to play Friday against Freedom High School. First, let me say that the alleged incident that has gained so much attention in traditional and social media is isolated and involved a very small number of students...

"I was appalled. It seemed like there was the concern was for the football team. Then to make it seem that those who are asking questions are the enemy. It needs to stop. I ask this of Loudoun County Public Schools: You’ve got to start taking more responsibility around bullying. You've got to take seriously incidents of sexual assault, or hazing. It's unacceptable," said Hudson.

Loundoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said LCPS has shared what it could given a criminal investigation is ongoing concerning an alleged incident. Still, Hudson says they should've done more and sooner.

RELATED: Leesburg police investigate alleged incident involving members of Tuscarora HS football team

“The way Loudoun County is managing this is football comes first. The responsibilities of these individuals come second. We got to protect that darn football program and get them out on the field play a game because it might screw up the whole season if they don’t play, that was kind of the message I was hearing from Loudoun county public schools when I made a phone call. I'm still waiting a phone call. I called the principal a week go asking for a simple conversation with her, I haven’t even gotten that yet," said Hudson.

WUSA9 called principal Pamela Croft as well and have not heard back. There is a PTA meeting Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. at the school, but school staff did not know if the principal would be there.

It's the first parent meeting since the allegations surfaced.

© 2018 WUSA