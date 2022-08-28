Police investigate after stranger tells 8-year-old to get in car at Leesburg apartment complex

Police are asking residents at the Evans Ridge Apartments to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity.

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old was stopped by a man in a car in Leesburg on Sunday and told to get in.

The Leesburg Police Department received a report just before 7:30 p.m. of a suspicious incident that happened in the parking lot of Evans Ridge Apartments.

The caller informed authorities that a gray four-door vehicle had stopped alongside an 8-year-old who was riding their bike. The juvenile reported that the unknown driver then told them to get inside his vehicle, but they dropped their bike and ran away.

The suspect immediately left the area. The caller said the incident happened just a short time earlier.

The suspect was said to be wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident. Residents of the Evans Ridge Apartments are asked to check their residential video surveillance systems for footage of what happened nearby the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace Northeast.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov . If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.