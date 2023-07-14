Meet the Leadership Arlington Class of 2024

LCE says the program connects and develops a diverse network of leaders and empowers them with the knowledge and commitment to transform and support the community.

ARLINGTON, Va. — More than 40 leaders from business, government, and nonprofits make up the Leadership Center for Excellence's (LCE) Leadership Arlington Class of 2024.

LCE says the program connects and develops a diverse network of leaders and empowers them with the knowledge and commitment to transform and support the community.

The program will begin in September 2023, with a Homecoming event planned for September 21, giving new class members the chance to meet alums. Participants will meet for monthly program days over the course of the 9-month program.

“We are looking forward to working with and learning from the Leadership Arlington Class of 2024," shared Lisa Fikes, President and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “They are an incredibly talented and diverse group of individuals who illustrate a deep commitment to their personal growth and community impact. We are excited to see what they can accomplish together!”

The class of 2024 includes:

Stephanie Alisuag-Schreiber, Booz Allen Hamilton

Gaston Araoz Riveros, Marymount University

Andrea Avendano, Columbia Pike Partnership

Christopher Belmont, Markon Solutions

Jerome Boettcher, Arlington Soccer Association

Tania Bougebrayel Cohn, Arlington County Government, Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management

Margaret Boyd, The Craddock Group

Jonathan Brown, Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas

Monique Bryant, Challenging Racism

Whitney Camper, Accenture Federal Services

Joy Candelieri, EagleBank Corp

LaTasha Chamberlain, Arlington County Police Department

Dr. Jacqueline Charles, Department of Defense, Office of Small Business Programs

Divya Chopra, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Christine Dondero Bettwy, Rock Recovery

Rich Dooley, Arlington County Government, Department of Environmental Services

Morgan Foley, Dupont Circle Solutions

Charnita Fox, Animal Welfare League of Arlington

Allan Gajadhar, NetImpact Strategies

Ashley Hammond, Educational Theatre Company

Rev. Craig Harcum, Macedonia Baptist Church

Collette Hemenway, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Whytni Kernodle, Arlington Independent Media

Tom Kincaid, Dominion Energy

Wendy Leedy, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Stephen Linkous, Arlington Public Schools

Keith Lotf, Arlington Community Federal Credit Union

Timothy Mazzucca, Savills Inc.

Charles McCullough, Alliance for Housing Solutions

Aaron Miller, PhD, Arlington County Government, County Manager's Office

Maria Dolores Navia, JBG Smith

Haley Norris, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing

Naema Nur, General Dynamics Information Technology

Gerson Paniagua, Arlington Public Schools

Jennifer Sauter-Price, Read Early And Daily (READ)

Maria Seniw, George Mason University

Katarzyna Shaw, FNP-C, PathForward

Jennifer Sosin, Weber Shandwick (Retired)

Ryan Touhill, Arlington Economic Development

Karen Vallejos Corrales, The Dream Project

Geoffrey Vaughan, Aleut Federal

Ben Wills, National Landing Business Improvement District

Larkin Wilson, United Bank

Justin Zakia, CRi

To learn more about Leadership Arlington, visit leadercenter.org/leadership-arlington/

