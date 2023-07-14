Meet the Leadership Arlington Class of 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. — More than 40 leaders from business, government, and nonprofits make up the Leadership Center for Excellence's (LCE) Leadership Arlington Class of 2024.
LCE says the program connects and develops a diverse network of leaders and empowers them with the knowledge and commitment to transform and support the community.
The program will begin in September 2023, with a Homecoming event planned for September 21, giving new class members the chance to meet alums. Participants will meet for monthly program days over the course of the 9-month program.
“We are looking forward to working with and learning from the Leadership Arlington Class of 2024," shared Lisa Fikes, President and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “They are an incredibly talented and diverse group of individuals who illustrate a deep commitment to their personal growth and community impact. We are excited to see what they can accomplish together!”
The class of 2024 includes:
- Stephanie Alisuag-Schreiber, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Gaston Araoz Riveros, Marymount University
- Andrea Avendano, Columbia Pike Partnership
- Christopher Belmont, Markon Solutions
- Jerome Boettcher, Arlington Soccer Association
- Tania Bougebrayel Cohn, Arlington County Government, Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management
- Margaret Boyd, The Craddock Group
- Jonathan Brown, Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas
- Monique Bryant, Challenging Racism
- Whitney Camper, Accenture Federal Services
- Joy Candelieri, EagleBank Corp
- LaTasha Chamberlain, Arlington County Police Department
- Dr. Jacqueline Charles, Department of Defense, Office of Small Business Programs
- Divya Chopra, Meta Platforms, Inc.
- Christine Dondero Bettwy, Rock Recovery
- Rich Dooley, Arlington County Government, Department of Environmental Services
- Morgan Foley, Dupont Circle Solutions
- Charnita Fox, Animal Welfare League of Arlington
- Allan Gajadhar, NetImpact Strategies
- Ashley Hammond, Educational Theatre Company
- Rev. Craig Harcum, Macedonia Baptist Church
- Collette Hemenway, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
- Whytni Kernodle, Arlington Independent Media
- Tom Kincaid, Dominion Energy
- Wendy Leedy, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Stephen Linkous, Arlington Public Schools
- Keith Lotf, Arlington Community Federal Credit Union
- Timothy Mazzucca, Savills Inc.
- Charles McCullough, Alliance for Housing Solutions
- Aaron Miller, PhD, Arlington County Government, County Manager's Office
- Maria Dolores Navia, JBG Smith
- Haley Norris, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
- Naema Nur, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Gerson Paniagua, Arlington Public Schools
- Jennifer Sauter-Price, Read Early And Daily (READ)
- Maria Seniw, George Mason University
- Katarzyna Shaw, FNP-C, PathForward
- Jennifer Sosin, Weber Shandwick (Retired)
- Ryan Touhill, Arlington Economic Development
- Karen Vallejos Corrales, The Dream Project
- Geoffrey Vaughan, Aleut Federal
- Ben Wills, National Landing Business Improvement District
- Larkin Wilson, United Bank
- Justin Zakia, CRi
To learn more about Leadership Arlington, visit leadercenter.org/leadership-arlington/
