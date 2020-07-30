LCPS considering offering child care if survey shows parents need it

Parents received a survey on July 28 asking about their need for child care.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — As many school districts across the DMV prepare for a virtual start to the 20-21 school year, the Loudoun County Public School District is surveying parents on their access to child care and considering the option of providing it.

The survey asks parents if they would be interested in a county-operated child care.

A spokesperson for LCPS responded to WUSA9’s question on if the district will be providing child care with, “This is under consideration.”

This comes at a time when parents are trying to put plans in place for a virtual learning start to the school year.

“It's going to be very difficult. I'm going to have to hire some help, at least after school,” LCPS mother of three Laura Rosendale said.

Wayde Ballard, public information officer for LCPS, said they have received a variety of comments from the community relating to child care and are aware that child care is an issue for a number of parents.

He said LCPS is working collaboratively with Loudoun County to identify the scope of the child care needs for the community.

“There’s a lot of working parents, you know, even working outside of the home. Our employers are only going to give us so much grace,” Rosendale said. “It can't just be on the parents. Everybody has to be working as a community, and working together.”

The Department of Labor posted a flyer about qualifying reasons for leave related to COIVD-19.

The flyer said if you are caring for a child whose school is closed or child care provider is closed because of COVID-19 related reasons, you could qualify for a leave from work.

WUSA9 reached out to the Dept. of Labor for further information.

Several school districts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have decided to move all-virtual.

