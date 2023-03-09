New bill in Virginia means residents may have to pay more for towing

Under the new bill, towing operators in the state will be able to charge $20 to help cover fuel costs for every private property or privacy trespass tow.

VIRGINIA, USA — New legislation in Virginia could mean higher towing costs for anyone unfortunate enough to have their car towed in the state.

Lawmakers voted to pass a House Bill that would grant towing operators in the state the ability to charge $20 to help cover fuel costs for every private property or privacy trespass tow.

The legislation has until July 1, 2024, to be signed into law by the governor's signature.

In addition, the bill clarified that a vehicle tow can cost up to $150 in the state, with exceptions based on where the towing occurred and whether the towing happens on a weekend or holiday.

Officials say an additional fee of no more than $30 can be charged for any vehicles towed between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on any Saturday or Sunday.

The bill passed the House with a 50-45 vote, with a 21-19 vote in the Senate.

Officials say initially, the legislation carried a $30 fuel surcharge, which was amended to $20 by lawmakers.

To read the full bill click here.