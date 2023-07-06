Largest ropes course in Mid-Atlantic region opens for the season in Arlington

Climb UPton is a ropes course that contains 90 elements on three vertical levels.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Climb UPton is the largest and only ropes course of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The course is located in Upton Hill Regional Park in Arlington, right off of Wilson Boulevard.

The course contains 90 challenges across three vertical levels. Climbers are able to pick their own challenge level depending on difficulty and height.

"Everybody who climbs says they have discovered something new about themselves. They realize they can overcome more than they thought. It's fun for everyone involved. It's fun as a spectator and fun as an individual," said Kelly Gillfillen, Director of Communications at NOVA Parks.

Some of the obstacles include zip lines, a 50-foot free-fall platform, suspended steps and climbing walls. Then throughout the course there are hidden gems like kayaks, picnic tables and a wooden horse.

To kick off the summer season, 'Up for Adventure Week' runs June 5-11. Offers include BOGO offers, mini golf and batting cages. Events for the week also include giveaways, drawings and discounts.

Safety is paramount at Climb UPton. The course has a dual clip technology that ensures you are clipped in at all times. Everyone is required to wear a helmet, which is provided and clipped into a harness.

Ocean Dunes Waterpark is also located in Upton Hill Regional Park and is open for the 2023 season.

'Up for Adventure Week'

Wednesday, June 7, 4-8 p.m.

Climb Up Passports get FREE upgrade to All Adventure Passes amenities, with UNLIMITED all-day availability for Mini-Golf & Cages

Free giveaways all day for registered climbers

Thursday, June 8, 4-8 p.m.

Climb Up Passports get FREE upgrade to All Adventure Passes amenities, with UNLIMITED all-day availability for Mini-Golf & Cages

Free giveaways all day for registered climbers

Friday, June 9, 4-9 p.m.

Climb Up Passports get FREE upgrade to All Adventure Passes amenities, with UNLIMITED all-day availability for Mini-Golf & Cages

Free giveaways all day for registered climbers

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hourly prize drawings for registered climbers Concessions discounts

5-8 p.m. Free yard games



Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: