FAIRFAX, Va. — A large tree in Fairfax, Virginia knocked down powerlines early Wednesday morning causing several power outages in the area.

A downed tree about 10-feet in circumference was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Prosperity Ave, officials said.

According to Dominion Energy Outage Map, about 234 customers are left without power in the area.

At this time, the tree is blocking all lanes on Prosperity Avenue near the 3700 block at Glenbrook Place.

There's a large presence of Fairfax County fire crews and Fairfax County police personnel in the area trying to access the incident.

It is unknown when power will be restored for the customers on the block. And it remains unclear what led the large tree to fall.

This incident comes after damaging winds and storms moved through the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area on Tuesday.

RELATED: Reports of wind damage, road closures on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Severe weather causes power outages, flooding in DMV

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.