FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews in McLean, Virginia, fought a fire Monday that at one point had flames coming through the roof of the home.

Fairfax Fire said that crews are still working to put out the blaze that was reported in the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard around 7 p.m.

There is no information yet on if there were injuries or how the fire started. Officials did say that those who were in the house during the fire, are OK.

Dolley Madison Boulevard is currently shut down in both directions.

RELATED: Man posing as delivery driver tries to rob woman during home invasion in Rockville, police say

RELATED: Dogs rescued from burning Gaithersburg townhomes

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.