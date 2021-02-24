Several lanes closed on Euclid Avenue in Manassas due to downed utility pole

MANASSAS, Va. — A fallen utility police caused the shut down of several lanes on Euclid Avenue Wednesday morning, Manassas City Police said.
The downed pole is located on the 9000 block of Euclid Avenue.
This incident has prompted closures on northbound Euclid Avenue and several other southbound lanes along the roadway.
The closures are expected to last for several hours until crews work to fix and remove the pole.
Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes and to be careful when traveling through the area. There are police officers and utility workers at the scene.
To check the latest traffic updates, view our traffic map here.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will update this story as additional information becomes available.