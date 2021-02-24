Several lanes closed on Euclid Avenue in Manassas due to downed utility pole

The closures are expected to last for several hours until crews work to fix and remove the pole.

MANASSAS, Va. — A fallen utility police caused the shut down of several lanes on Euclid Avenue Wednesday morning, Manassas City Police said.

The downed pole is located on the 9000 block of Euclid Avenue.

This incident has prompted closures on northbound Euclid Avenue and several other southbound lanes along the roadway.

Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes and to be careful when traveling through the area. There are police officers and utility workers at the scene.

Officers on scene of accident in 9000-blk Euclid Ave with downed utility pole. Northbound Euclid Ave is closed; multiple southbound lanes also closed. Closures will last several hours. Consider alternative routes and stay alert for police/utility workers in area. Updates pending. pic.twitter.com/aaFSPKFNfd — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) February 24, 2021