Prince William County announces new superintendent for public school system

McDade will be the first African American and woman to assume the role of superintendent in the school division's history.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Public Schools has named LaTanya D. McDade as the School Division's new superintendent to replace retiring Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts, according to a release from the district Wednesday evening.

McDade will start the job effective July 1, 2021.

McDade has 23 years of experience in Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest district in the nation. A lifelong educator, Mrs. McDade is a former teacher, principal, chief schools’ officer, and district leader, said PWCS in its statement.

As summarized by Chairman At-Large, Dr. Babur Lateef, “We believe she will be a strong leader dedicated to our academic and extracurricular mission. The Board was impressed with her record of committed collaboration, transparent communication, and sense of accountability. Her extensive experience at all levels of education, and her commitment to equity and opportunity for all students, provide the foundation for boldly leading our School Division into this decade and beyond," said Chairman At-Large, Dr. Babur Lateef.

Join us in welcoming Mrs. LaTanya McDade, the new Superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools effective July 1.



McDade currently serves as the Chief Education Officer at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversees all academic offices, supporting over 340,000 students across 638 schools and ensuring equity and access to high-quality educational opportunities, while managing a $3.4 billion budget, PWCS said.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve PWCS students and lead a school division with a storied history steeped in tradition and excellence,” Mrs. McDade said. "I am excited to engage deeply with Prince William County students, families, communities, and staff to realize our shared vision for advancing achievement for all students and closing opportunity gaps for those most underserved. As a daughter of immigrants, I understand firsthand the importance of providing students with access to rich opportunities that affirm their identities, strengthen their unique skills and talents, and support their aspirations. PWCS shares my fierce commitment to ensuring equity remains at the center of a world class education."

Mrs. McDade will complete her doctorate in educational leadership and supervision, from Lewis University this spring. She holds a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Loyola University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Chicago State University