3 people injured in kitchen fire in Chantilly

CHANTILLY, Va. — Fairfax County Fire Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that left at least 3 people injured Friday.
Officials say when they arrived at the home they discovered a fire on the stove. As of now, we do not know how the fire started.
Three patients were injured in the fire. One person had to be air-lifted to a hospital for burn treatments and two others were transported via ambulance.
First responders say none of the patients experienced life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not yet reported the current condition of the other two patients who suffered minor injuries.
With the holidays approaching the rate of kitchen fires typically increases. Safety officials say there are a few things you can do to prevent kitchen fires.
Never leave your stove unattended while cooking.
Keep your area free of combustible materials.
Create a kid-free zone.
Turn pot handles towards the back of the stove.
Keep a fire extinguisher nearby.
Keep flammable items such as dish towels, curtains, or paper 3 feet away from the stove.
If there is an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed to prevent flames from burning you and your clothing. Have the oven serviced before you use it again.
Regularly clean your cooking equipment so that there are no cooking materials, food items or grease accumulation.
Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking. Long loose sleeves are more likely to catch on fire or get caught on pot handles.
