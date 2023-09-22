3 people injured in kitchen fire in Chantilly

One person had to be air-lifted to a hospital for burn treatments. Two others were transported via ambulance.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Fairfax County Fire Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that left at least 3 people injured Friday.

Officials say when they arrived at the home they discovered a fire on the stove. As of now, we do not know how the fire started.

First responders say none of the patients experienced life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not yet reported the current condition of the other two patients who suffered minor injuries.

With the holidays approaching the rate of kitchen fires typically increases. Safety officials say there are a few things you can do to prevent kitchen fires.