Virginia's Kings Dominion expanding to year-round operations in 2023

The 2023 season, which will be the park's first year-round operations, will bring back popular events like Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion, the popular 400-acre amusement park in Virginia, announced Tuesday that the fun will not have to end as Labor Day approaches -- the park will expand to being open year-round starting in 2023.

The new schedule change adds on additional weekends to the calendar at the beginning of the year in January, February, and early March. The rest of the year, park go-ers will be able to enjoy regular operation dates and hours.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

The Doswell location, which is the home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 12 world-class roller coasters and Soak City, a 20-acre waterpark. Guests in 2022 were even greeted with a new themed area - Jungle X-pedition which has the park's newest rollercoaster named the Tumbili.

