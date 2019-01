ARLINGTON, Va. — Actor Kevin Spacey was pulled over for speeding at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. on Monday afternoon, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to WUSA9.

Spacey was given a verbal warning after being pulled over, according to authorities.

The actor was pulled over just hours after appearing in a Massachusetts court room to face charges of indecent assault and battery.