Virginia

Juvenile hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Alexandria shooting

Police are investigating the shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Buckman Road.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A juvenile was shot Sunday in Fairfax County and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Buckman Road in Alexandria just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Once on scene they found a juvenile shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators have released no other details about the incident. The victim's age and gender has not yet been released by police. Officers are still working to learn what led up to the shooting, as well as a possible motive.

No arrests have been made. Fairfax County Police say they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

