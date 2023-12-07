Crash leaves juvenile critically injured, police claim speed and alcohol may be a factor

Police say Fairfax County firefighters witnessed the crash and were able to immediately help.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a crash on Richmond Highway in the Groveton area Tuesday night.

According to the Mount Vernon Police District, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Richmon Highway near Holly Hill Road.

Detectives say 45-year-old Jermaine Ridgely was driving a 2003 Infiniti northbound when he hit a 2010 Nissan Altima that was attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot.

A juvenile passenger of the Nissan Altima was seriously injured in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital, where they continue to receive treatment for critical injuries.

Investigators say preliminarily they believe speed and alcohol to be a factor in the crash. There is no word on any arrests or charges filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).