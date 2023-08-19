Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Manassas

Officers are working to develop a motive in the shooting as well as a person of interest.

MANASSAS, Va. — A shooting outside of a Manassas residence early Saturday left a juvenile injured inside of the home, police said.

Officers with the Manassas City Police responded to Winterset Drive, of off Dumfries Road, after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police then worked to provide medical treatment to his injuries, that were said not to be serious.

Through an initial investigation, it was discovered that at least one shot was fired from outside into the home.

No information has been provided about the victim in the case, this includes their age and gender. Officers are working to develop a motive in the shooting as well as a person of interest.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The police department is asking the public to reach out to us with any information on this incident by calling 703-257-8000 or email mcpdpio@manassasva.gov.