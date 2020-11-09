x
Justin Fairfax announces bid for Virginia governor

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor, despite facing two sex assault allegations. He's set to hold a campaign kickoff event in Hampton.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax directs the Senate at the Capitol, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied. Fairfax said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 10, he's the victim of unfounded political smears and is undeterred by the challenges in running for governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied.

Fairfax is set to hold campaign kickoff events this weekend, joining a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls looking for their party’s nomination to run for governor in 2021. 

The lieutenant governor position is a traditional launchpad for gubernatorial bids, and Fairfax would normally be considered a strong candidate. But unsettled allegations of sexual assault, made by two women last year when Virginia politics was at the center of the nation’s attention, will complicate his ability to raise money and build support.

