FALLS CHURCH, VA --When white supremacists marched through Charlottesville, Va. in support of keeping the Robert E. Lee statue a year ago, the battle to change the name of Jeb Stuart High School was well underway in Fairfax County.

After the deadly violence in Charlottesville, the push to change the high school name took on a new urgency.

Just two weeks before school starts at Justice High School, there is no sign or mention of the Confederate General for which this school was named since it was founded in 1959.

The contentious fight to change the name was a two-year struggle that divided the community.

About this time last year, Fairfax County School Board Chair (at the time) Jane Strauss proposed keeping just the name “Stuart.”

Then the deadly riot in Charlottesville happened. Strauss said the images were so startling and frightening that she could no longer support the compromise.

"A line had been drawn in the sand," she said.

The board changed the name.

"You’ve got the parking lot signs and the big sign at the front of the school, and the new doormat," said Kayla Longmyer as she gestured toward the news signs, feeling a sense of accomplishment.

She was one of the students who fought to get rid of the name J.E.B. Stuart.

"He doesn’t need to be honored, you know like, 'look at this guy, look at all this great stuff he did,' because he didn't do great stuff," said Longmyer.

She feels the same about Robert E. Lee monuments, statues and schools.

"He fought for the Confederacy. He wanted to keep my people in chains. I can’t support that," she said.

She and senior Alicia Gendell are concerned about this weekend's Unite the Right in D.C., being organized by the same man who led that deadly rally in Charlottesville.

"These people hold such bigoted beliefs simply on the basis of race. It's disgusting to me," said Gendell.

Longmyer has some advise for students seeking to change a confederate school name such as Robert E. Lee High School.

"Talk to your school board , get the kids involved. Just don’t give up even if it takes 2 and a half years," Longmyer said.

The Justice High School football team has its first scrimmage Thursday night on it’s newly-painted turf field.

