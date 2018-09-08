FALLS CHURCH, VA -- Hundreds of families turned out for the Justice High School 'back to school' fair today in Falls Church.

Justice High School is the new name for what use to be J.E.B. Stuart High School.

The local Rotary club raised money to buy back-to school supplies and thousands of backpacks which were given away for free.

Students from middle and elementary schools in the Justice pyramid also received free hair cuts and hearing tests.

RELATED: Fundraising short for new Justice High School in Fairfax County

The school is one of the most diverse in the nation and has a high percentage of kids in low-income families.

Students coming to Justice High School will see the new name and Wolf logo everywhere, including the football field.

Fairfax County Public Schools begin August 28th.

© 2018 WUSA