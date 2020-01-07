José Andrés, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church serving free meals to families in need in Arlington

This is the second time the World Central Kitchen has provided meals to OLQP during the pandemic.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church is teaming up with José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to give out 3,500 meals to families in need in Arlington, Va. Wednesday.

The meal distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church (OLQP) at 2700 19th Street in Arlington, Va.

Not only will free meals be offered, but families will also be able to take home pre-packed food the OLQP food pantry distributes every Wednesday morning.

"Our Lady Queen of Peace is a long-standing provider of food assistance throughout our local community, and we are thankful for the opportunity to work with Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen to meet the increased need we are seeing during these uncertain times," said Father Tim Hickey, CSSp, pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace.

"The incredible work of World Central Kitchen and our wonderful volunteers here at OLQP offer hope to families unsure where their next meal may come from. Our commitment to the community is that we are in this for the long haul and will continue to do our best to help these families put food on their kitchen tables," he added.

This is the second time the World Central Kitchen has provided meals to OLQP during the pandemic. Since the beginning of the public health emergency, the OLQP pantry has gone from serving about 235 families to about 600 families every week.