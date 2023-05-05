'Long been a national leader' | John Legend provides endorsement in race for Commonwealth's Attorney for Fairfax County

John Legend put his voice to work, and it didn't include singing to "Ordinary People", instead he recorded a robocall for the reelection campaign.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Early voting for Virginia's 2023 primary elections is underway and John Legend is giving the "Green Light" to one name on the Fairfax County ballot.

The Grammy-award winning singer from Springfield, Ohio is giving "Glory" to Commonwealth's Attorney for Fairfax County Steve Descano who is on the democratic ballot, running against Edward J. "Ed" Nuttall.

Descano made a post Thursday afternoon announcing the endorsement officially from the singer, songwriter, and philanthropist.

"John's activism has led him to work on justice reform in America," Descano said about the legendary partnership. "I'm proud to receive his support."

Legend put his voice to work, and it didn't include singing to "Ordinary People," instead he recorded a robocall for the reelection campaign.

Here's the full script of the call:

"Hi, this is John Legend. Why am I calling? It's because of Steve Descano, your Commonwealth's attorney. Fairfax is the safest county in the country, a fact you likely agree with. Ninety-six percent of the residents in Fairfax say they didn't fear crime, 96%. But it's also on track to become the fairest. Steve has long been a national leader in implementing reforms that keep people safe and is committed to protecting a woman's right to choose. So vote to reelect Steve Descano starting on May 5th and Election Day, June 20th, Steve Descano for safety."

Just like what Legend said in the robocall, early voting for Virginia’s June 20 primary begins on Friday. The last day of in-person early voting is June 17 at 5 p.m.